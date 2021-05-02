Sherwood Park pharmacy administers 100 COVID-19 doses in 1 day

Send this page to someone via email

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy in Sherwood Park immunized 100 people with the COVID-19 vaccine in one day on Sunday.

“It’s very rapid flow, so I’ll be manning an iPad out in the parking lot just to make sure all the questionnaires are completed and then we’ll have two immunizers going,” pharmacist and owner Suhas Thaleshvar said.

The pharmacy received a shipment of the Moderna vaccine Friday and decided to book all the appointments for Sunday — when the store is usually closed.

“Normally we would work it into our regular workflow,” Thaleshvar said.

“The province wants us to get through our doses as quickly as possible, so we just agreed to come in on Sunday and just get all of our vaccine through.”

People on the waitlist were sorted by priority. When booking links were sent out, Thaleshvar said it filled up almost instantly.

“We don’t get very much notice at all when the vaccine is coming,” Thaleshvar explained.

“It would be nice if people could just book appointments, but we never know when supply is coming, so we just use our waitlist to make sure priorities get through first.”

Thaleshvar said it’s unclear when the pharmacy will get more vaccines or what type after Sunday.

As of Sunday, 1,621,306 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine had been administered, with 300,755 Albertans fully immunized.