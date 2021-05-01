Suspected meth, fentanyl seized in North Okanagan drug bust, 3 arrested: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested this week during a drug bust in Vernon, say police.

Along with the arrests, Vernon RCMP say they also seized numerous small packages of cocaine and other drug trafficking paraphernalia from a residence along the 4600 block of 20th St. on Wednesday.

Police say they also seized significant quantities of suspected methamphetamine, and fentanyl were also seized, along with an unlisted amount of Canadian currency.

The three people arrested inside the residence were two men, ages 24 and 27, and a woman, 31.

All three were later released, with police saying they will forward a report to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge assessment.

According to the RCMP, the drug bust was linked to a January investigation in which two suspects were arrested in a dial-a-dope drug-trafficking operation. Arrested in that operation were a woman, 44, and a man, 27.

“Targeting beyond the street-level dealer is an important step toward impacting drug trafficking groups and contributing to the Vernon RCMP ‘s priority of enhancing public safety,” said Sgt. David Evans.

