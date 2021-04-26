Menu

Crime

Four arrested following Kelowna, B.C., drug bust, RCMP says investigation continues

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted April 26, 2021 5:38 pm
Kelowna RCMP seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property as a result of a search warrant at a Kelowna home. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property as a result of a search warrant at a Kelowna home. Kelowna RCMP/Submitted

Four people were arrested after a drug bust at a Kelowna, B.C., home on April 23.

Kelowna Mounties said they executed a search warrant in the 2500-block of Highway 97N in connection with a drug trafficking investigation.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, LSD, and fentanyl,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“They also seized several replica guns, and stolen property.”

Four people were taken into custody at the scene.

Two adult men were released without charge.

A woman was released on condition to appear at a future court dare for driving while prohibited and a second woman was arrested on an outstanding unrelated warrant.

No charges have been laid for the alleged drugs and stolen property, but Kelowna RCMP said the investigation remains ongoing.

Once investigators have put a case together, they will forward their findings to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for charge approval.

Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300, remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

