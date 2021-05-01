COVID-19: 273 new cases in Manitoba Saturday, 2 additional deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say there are 273 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and two additional deaths.

A man and a woman, both in their 60s, who tested positive for the virus have died. The man’s death linked to an outbreak at the Emerson Health Centre. They bring the provincial number of deaths to 976.

The new cases include:

14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region

17 cases in the Northern health region

34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region

9 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

199 cases in the Winnipeg health region.

After 3,346 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test Friday, the five-day test positivity rate is 7.3 per cent provincially and 8.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

The outbreak at Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home in Portage La Prairie has been declared over and hospital data is not available due to a “technical issue.”

Manitoba currently has 2,468 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,551 people have recovered from the virus.