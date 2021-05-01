Menu

Health

COVID-19: 273 new cases in Manitoba Saturday, 2 additional deaths

By Anya Nazeravich Global News
Posted May 1, 2021 2:16 pm
A non-profit out of Pointe-Claire in Montreal has come up with a solution to created environment friendly face masks, made out of Canadian paper. (Global News). View image in full screen
A non-profit out of Pointe-Claire in Montreal has come up with a solution to created environment friendly face masks, made out of Canadian paper. (Global News). Global News

Manitoba public health officials say there are 273 new cases of COVID-19 Saturday and two additional deaths.

A man and a woman, both in their 60s, who tested positive for the virus have died. The man’s death linked to an outbreak at the Emerson Health Centre. They bring the provincial number of deaths to 976.

Read more: Manitoba further expands COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, pregnant women now included

The new cases include:

  • 14 cases in the Interlake-Eastern health region
  • 17 cases in the Northern health region
  • 34 cases in the Prairie Mountain Health region
  • 9 cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region
  • 199 cases in the Winnipeg health region.
After 3,346 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test Friday, the five-day test positivity rate is 7.3 per cent provincially and 8.3 per cent in Winnipeg.

Read more: Forks anti-restrictions rally ticket count now at 20, says province

The outbreak at Lions Prairie Manor Personal Care Home in Portage La Prairie has been declared over and hospital data is not available due to a “technical issue.”

Manitoba currently has 2,468 active cases of COVID-19 and 35,551 people have recovered from the virus.

