Forks anti-restrictions rally ticket count now at 20, says province

The province continues to dish out tickets after a rally at The Forks against COVID-19 restrictions.

20 people have now been given $1,296 tickets, according to officials. The investigation continues and more charges are expected.

The province also says enforcement officers will be out in “full force” over the weekend and will be on hand at any large rallies or gatherings.

Last Sunday’s rally drew hundreds of protesters — most of whom were seen without masks and defying physical-distancing regulations — in opposition to the province’s restrictions.

The now-former president of the Manitoba Chiropractors Association, Steven Gall, was asked to resign by the organization’s board due to his participation in the rally.

And an employee of the Lord Selkirk School Division, said in a now-deleted tweet he was suspended for his participation.

According to the province’s latest enforcement report, there was a 167 per cent spike in COVID-19 ticketing last week.

