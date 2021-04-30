Menu

News

Forks anti-restrictions rally ticket count now at 20, says province

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 10:33 pm
Hundreds of mostly-maskless Manitobans crowded the grounds at The Forks Sunday in protest of COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday the province said enforcement of public health orders saw a 167 spike last week, driven by tickets for gatherings. View image in full screen
Hundreds of mostly-maskless Manitobans crowded the grounds at The Forks Sunday in protest of COVID-19 restrictions. On Monday the province said enforcement of public health orders saw a 167 spike last week, driven by tickets for gatherings. Global News

The province continues to dish out tickets after a rally at The Forks against COVID-19 restrictions.

20 people have now been given $1,296 tickets, according to officials. The investigation continues and more charges are expected.

The province also says enforcement officers will be out in “full force” over the weekend and will be on hand at any large rallies or gatherings.

Last Sunday’s rally drew hundreds of protesters — most of whom were seen without masks and defying physical-distancing regulations — in opposition to the province’s restrictions.

READ MORE: COVID-19 ticketing up 167 per cent in Manitoba

The now-former president of the Manitoba Chiropractors Association, Steven Gall, was asked to resign by the organization’s board due to his participation in the rally.

And an employee of the Lord Selkirk School Division, said in a now-deleted tweet he was suspended for his participation.

According to the province’s latest enforcement report, there was a 167 per cent spike in COVID-19 ticketing last week.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 enforcement' COVID-19 enforcement
COVID-19 enforcement
COVID-19CoronavirusManitobaRallyThe ForksTicketsenforcement

