Calgary Parking Authority cancels more than 1,500 tickets issued at vaccine clinic

The Calgary Parking Authority (CPA) is cancelling 1,528 tickets that were handed out at Calgary’s downtown vaccine clinic.

In a statement, CPA said the tickets were handed out between April 5 and 30 at the Telus Convention Centre Parkade.

Calgarians can get 90 minutes of free parking as long as they register their vehicle through the MyParking app or a pay machine.

“We’d like to thank the more than 23,000 parkers who’ve attended the Telus Convention Centre vaccine clinic and successfully registered their licence plate in our system,” the CPA said in a statement. “This process allows us to accommodate as many parkers as possible in our limited capacity parkade.”

The CPA said that no action is required for anyone who did receive a ticket, and added that it’s reminding people to continue to register their licence plates when they park to get their vaccines.

The authority said it is working with Alberta Health Services and the convention centre to monitor the average appointment lengths to make sure tickets are not handed out if there is a longer wait for vaccines.

This comes a day after Mayor Nahed Nenshi was asked about the tickets during Thursday’s update on COVID-19 in Calgary.

“This isn’t meter men and meter maids going wild. There’s an automated enforcement system in the parkade so unless you’re in the system, you’ll automatically be mailed a ticket,” said Nenshi.

Those arriving by transit will also get two free tickets when they get vaccinated, one to reimburse their trip there and one for the trip home.