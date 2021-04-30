Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

B.C. to start booking COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 50+ next week

By Simon Little Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 5:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Dr. Bonnie Henry apologizes for ‘miscommunication and the confusion’ around pop-up vaccination clinics' Dr. Bonnie Henry apologizes for ‘miscommunication and the confusion’ around pop-up vaccination clinics
WATCH: Speaking to reporters at Thursday's COVID-19 briefing, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry is asked by a reporter if she will take responsibility for the "vaccine free for all" in the Fraser Valley this week. Pop-up vaccine clinics were set up to target COVID-19 hotspots and led to long lineups and frustration.

If you were born in or before 1971, you will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia by the end of next week.

The province announced the next phase of its age-based vaccination program on Friday.

Read more: Risk from COVID-19 variants remains after first Pfizer shot: study

As with previous stages of the program, bookings will be staggered by days of the week, according to the following schedule:

  • Friday, April 30: 56 and up (1965 or earlier)
  • Sunday, May 2: 54 and up (1967 or earlier)
  • Tuesday, May 4: 52 and up (1969 or earlier)
  • Thursday, May 6: 50 and up (1971 or earlier)
Story continues below advertisement

In order to book, the province says people must register register at its Get Vaccinated website, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at a Service BC location.

Trending Stories

People who register will be notified by email or text when it is their turn to book their vaccine.

Read more: 2 vaccine doses better than 1 in preventing COVID-19 hospitalization, study says

In order to book a vaccine, people will need their personal health number, their postal code and an email address or text message-capable phone number that they check frequently.

As of Thursday, more than 1.6 million people — or roughly one in three British Columbians — had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers