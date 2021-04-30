B.C. to start booking COVID-19 vaccinations for people aged 50+ next week

Send this page to someone via email

If you were born in or before 1971, you will be eligible to book a COVID-19 vaccine in British Columbia by the end of next week.

The province announced the next phase of its age-based vaccination program on Friday.

As with previous stages of the program, bookings will be staggered by days of the week, according to the following schedule:

Friday, April 30: 56 and up (1965 or earlier)

Sunday, May 2: 54 and up (1967 or earlier)

Tuesday, May 4: 52 and up (1969 or earlier)

Thursday, May 6: 50 and up (1971 or earlier)

In order to book, the province says people must register register at its Get Vaccinated website, by phone at 1-833-838-2323 or in person at a Service BC location.

People who register will be notified by email or text when it is their turn to book their vaccine.

In order to book a vaccine, people will need their personal health number, their postal code and an email address or text message-capable phone number that they check frequently.

As of Thursday, more than 1.6 million people — or roughly one in three British Columbians — had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.