Vancouver police intercept $20K in fraud involving 96-year-old woman

Vancouver police say they were able to intercept $20,000 before a 96-year-old woman lost it to overseas fraudsters.

On Friday, police said scammers contacted the woman by phone and convinced her to send $20,000 in small bills hidden between two books to the U.K.

The woman’s nephew learned of the fraud and contacted police.

“Vancouver Police Financial Crime Unit became involved immediately and liaised with several law enforcement agencies in the United Kingdom to intercept the books with the cash before it was sent to the suspect,” Vancouver police spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin said in a statement.

“Investigators are in the process of having it sent to the Canadian Embassy in London for the eventual return to the elderly woman.”

Visintin urged anyone who may be suspicious about personal money transfers or withdrawals to call police or speak to a trusted family member before withdrawing or transferring cash.