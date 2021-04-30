Menu

Crime

Guelph man, 48, arrested after gun pointed at stranger making a left turn

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 1:34 pm
A man in handcuffs. View image in full screen
A man in handcuffs. Pixabay File

Guelph police say they have made an arrest after a driver had a replica gun pointed at them while waiting for a light to turn green.

Police say the incident occurred at around 9:20 a.m. as a man was waiting to make a left turn from Hanlon Expressway to Speedvale Avenue West and another man was crossing the road. The suspect stopped, pulled a gun from their coat and pointed it at the driver.

The two men did not know each other when the incident occurred.

Trending Stories

Police say the victim crouched behind the wheel in fear as the suspect laughed and walked away.

They say officers tracked the suspect down a short time later in a nearby parking lot before arresting him.

Story continues below advertisement

They say officers seized a replica Sig Sauer firearm, determined to be an airsoft gun, along with a second magazine and a tin containing BBs.

A 48-year-old man from Guelph is facing a charge of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

