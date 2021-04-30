COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Caressant Care long-term care in Lindsay; 8 new cases for HKPR

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a long-term care facility in Lindsay, Ont., the region’s health unit reported Friday.

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports an outbreak at Caressant Care Lindsay on Mary Street. According to the home, a staff member has tested positive for the virus. An outbreak was last declared at the home and adjoining retirement residence in late January.

“We are required to isolate all residents in their room at this time,” the home stated. “We will increase our staffing as able to facilitate the isolation of being in their rooms. At present this is a 14-day period of isolation.”

On Friday the health unit reported eight new cases in its jurisdiction: Six in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one each in Northumberland and Haliburton counties.

However, the overall number of active cases declined to 90 on Friday after 101 were reported on Thursday. Northumberland County reports 39 active cases (down 10), while the City of Kawartha Lakes remains at 43 active cases and Haliburton County reports eight (down one).

Variant cases of COVID-19 continue to climb, now at 378, compared to 373 on Thursday. Northumberland County has reported 234 variant cases, with 125 in the Kawarthas and 19 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,652 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,504 cases are now deemed resolved (seven more since Wednesday) — approximately 91 per cent of the total.

Outbreaks

Other active outbreaks in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Transition House homeless shelter in Cobourg: Declared April 28 after an employee tested positive.

Summersweet Custom Design and Build Inc. in Haliburton County. Declared April 23. Case details were not available

Fenelon Court Long-term Care. Declared April 11 after three employees tested positive. On April 19, two more employees tested positive. On Tuesday, the home reported that all five staff cases have been resolved.

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Friday, April 30. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Friday:

Deaths: Unchanged at 71 — the last death was reported Tuesday in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 60 — unchanged since Thursday. Three people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged), three in an intensive care unit (unchanged). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports eight admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Friday, down one since Thursday.

Schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction detailed their reports of COVID-19 cases as of Friday:

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Cobourg Collegiate Institute in Cobourg: one case, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports, unchanged since Thursday.

Last remaining case at Grafton Public School reported resolved Friday.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board and Trillium Lakelands District School Board both report no cases on Friday.

