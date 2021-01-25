COVID-19: Outbreak at second Caressant Care facility in Lindsay; 3 deaths in Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak was declared at a second Lindsay, Ont., facility owned by Caressant Care over the weekend, while cases continue to climb at the company’s other site.

On Saturday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported a new outbreak at Caressant Care Nursing and Retirement Home on Mary Street West.

According to Stuart Oakley, communications manager with Caressant Care based out of Woodstock, Ont., one staff member at the home tested positive.

The individual is at home and self-isolating and no residents have been impacted, he told Global News Peterborough on Monday morning.

“All infection control protocols are in place and we are monitoring daily,” he said.

Oakley noted the case has no links to the ongoing outbreak at Caressant Care Nursing Home on McLaughlin Road.

Declared on Jan. 9, Oakley said that as of Monday morning, there were 44 active cases of COVID-19 — 21 residents and 23 staff. Two residents’ cases were resolved. There have been no deaths reported.

That’s up from 35 active cases (20 residents, 15 staff) reported at the 96-bed facility on Friday.

“The staff member from CC Mary does not work at CC McLaughlin,” he said. “Staff and residents are swabbed every five days so there is swabbing happening today for staff and residents will be swabbed on Wednesday,” Oakley on Monday.

Staff from Ross Memorial Hospital have been assisting with the outbreak at the McLaughlin site. Cleaning staff and nurses volunteered over the weekend. They can’t return to the hospital until they’ve quarantined and had negative PCR tests, the hospital says.

The outbreaks are among nine that are active for the health unit, which did report Saturday that the outbreak at Island Park Retirement Residence in Campbellford was over (declared Jan. 8 after one staff member tested positive). Other active outbreaks include:

Warkworth Place long-term care in Warkworth (declared Jan. 17 — one resident death, two staff test positive)

Hope Street Terrace long-term care in Port Hope (declared Jan. 1 — two resident deaths, 16 other residents and 15 staff members test positive)

Golden Plough Lodge long-term care in Cobourg (declared Jan. 15 — one staff member)

Tower of Hope in Port Hope (declared Jan. 12 — one resident tests positive)

Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope (declared Jan. 15 — no case details available)

Maplewood retirement home in Brighton in Northumberland County (declared Jan. 9)

Fenelon Court long-term care in Fenelon Falls (declared Jan. 8 — one staff member)

On Monday, the health unit reported 23 new cases of COVID-19 since Saturday (818 cumulative cases) — up from 788 cumulative cases on Friday along with three deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Details on the deaths were not made available.

The health unit notes data is subject to constantly change if cases are reassigned.

Since the pandemic’s beginning, there have been 45 COVID-19-related deaths, which includes 39 in the City of Kawartha Lakes — 28 associated with the outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in the spring of 2020. There have been six deaths in Northumberland County.

Of the 23 new COVID-19 cases, there were 15 in the City of Kawartha Lakes and seven in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County. On Saturday there were four new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one new case in Northumberland County.

HKPR District Health Unit COVID-19 data on Monday, Jan. 25. HKPR District Health Unit

There are now 99 active cases for the health unit — 68 in the Kawarthas; 26 in Northumberland; and five in Haliburton County, along with 152 high-risk contacts. There are currently 687 cases resolved, the health unit reports, which is approximately 84 per cent of all COVID-19 cases.

A new hospitalized case was reported in Haliburton County on Monday. There have been 31 hospitalized cases since the pandemic was declared: 21 in the City of Kawartha Lakes; eight in Northumberland County; and two in Haliburton County.

