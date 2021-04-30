Store employee sprayed with bear mace during armed robbery in Dauphin: police

Send this page to someone via email

A man is facing charges after police say an employee was sprayed with bear mace during a robbery in Dauphin early Wednesday.

Police were called about a robbery at a business on Main Street South around 3:35 a.m.

They say the male suspect stole items and fled on foot after spraying bear mace at the employee working in the store.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect a short distance from the business. The man, who police say had bear spray on him, was arrested without incident.

A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and failing to comply.

The suspect has been remanded into custody, and police continue to investigate.

