Crime

Store employee sprayed with bear mace during armed robbery in Dauphin: police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 11:08 am
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News

A man is facing charges after police say an employee was sprayed with bear mace during a robbery in Dauphin early Wednesday.

Police were called about a robbery at a business on Main Street South around 3:35 a.m.

Read more: Dauphin, Man., household escapes injury after shot fired into home

They say the male suspect stole items and fled on foot after spraying bear mace at the employee working in the store.

Officers were able to catch up with the suspect a short distance from the business. The man, who police say had bear spray on him, was arrested without incident.

Read more: Traffic stop leads to trafficking charges for Dauphin man, police say

A 30-year-old man has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a weapon, and failing to comply.

The suspect has been remanded into custody, and police continue to investigate.

