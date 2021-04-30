COVID-19: About 75,000 vaccine appointments booked in Quebec before 10 a.m.

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 1,041 new cases as the province’s COVID-19 vaccination expansion got underway Friday.

Thirteen more deaths were recorded, including three in the past 24 hours. The others were retroactively added to the toll.

When it comes to vaccination, another 64,514 shots were given. Since December, more than 3.1 million doses have been doled out.

As of Friday, anyone who is 50 and older can register for their first dose. The inoculation rollout is gradually opening to the general public over the next two weeks.

Health Minister Christian Dubé says more than 75,000 appointments were booked before 10 a.m. Friday. He encouraged eligible Quebecers to sign up as soon as possible.

“Time slots are quickly disappearing but there are still appointments available next week,” he wrote on Twitter.

The number of pandemic-related hospitalizations dropped by 31 to 592. This includes 164 patients in intensive care, a drop of one.

When it comes to screening, the latest information shows 43,675 tests were carried out Wednesday.

The caseload, which remains one of the highest tallies in the country, has reached 349,773. Recoveries, meanwhile, have now topped 328,000.

The pandemic has killed 10,926 Quebecers to date.