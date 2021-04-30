Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested after investigation by London police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation by London police.

Police say the officer was arrested in Kitchener and charged with breach of probation.

The officer was convicted in January 2019 of several criminal offences, including three counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Police say the officer’s name will not be released to protect the name of the victim.

They say the officer is a 21-year veteran of the force who is currently suspended without pay.

A Waterloo police spokesperson said that London police handled the investigation as they were the “original charging agency for the original charges connected to the breach.”