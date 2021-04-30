Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested after investigation by London police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted April 30, 2021 9:44 am
Waterloo Regional Police View image in full screen
Waterloo Regional Police say a 21-year-veteran of the force was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation by London police. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a veteran officer was arrested Thursday afternoon following an investigation by London police.

Police say the officer was arrested in Kitchener and charged with breach of probation.

Read more: Waterloo Regional Police officer arrested hours before he was to leave force

The officer was convicted in January 2019 of several criminal offences, including three counts of assault and one count of assault with a weapon.

Trending Stories

Police say the officer’s name will not be released to protect the name of the victim.

Read more: Waterloo police officer charged with criminal harassment in Norfolk County

They say the officer is a 21-year veteran of the force who is currently suspended without pay.

Story continues below advertisement

A Waterloo police spokesperson said that London police handled the investigation as they were the “original charging agency for the original charges connected to the breach.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceKitchener newsWaterloo newsWaterloo crimeKitchener CrimeLondon Police ServiceLondon newspolice officer arrestedWaterloo police officer arrested

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers