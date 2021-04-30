COVID-19: N.S. reports another drop in cases, AstraZeneca vaccine open to more people

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update after the province announced 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

So far, the province has 589 active cases.

The number is down from the 70 cases reported on Thursday, the 75 cases reported on Wednesday, and the record total of 96 on Tuesday.

Out of the new cases, 57 are in the central zone, three are in the eastern zone, three are in the northern zone and four in the western zone.

READ MORE: COVID-19: More than 4,000 people identified as high-risk contacts in Nova Scotia

More specific details will be shared in the COVID-19 briefing scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

The event will be livestreamed here.

COVID-19 vaccine

As of Friday, Nova Scotia announced people aged 40 to 54 can book appointments for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for the Pharmacy Association of Nova Scotia said appointments for the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine in the HRM have all been booked as of Friday morning.

“There are more going to be uploaded throughout today. Spots that went unfilled in the last couple of weeks are being added to the system today,” said Amy Wagg, director of communications, in an email to Global.

According to the province, AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine appointments remain open to people 55 to 64 years old.

In the meantime, appointments for Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines at clinics across the province are open to people aged 55 and older.

1:55 Nova Scotia to expand AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 40 to 54 Nova Scotia to expand AstraZeneca vaccine for people aged 40 to 54