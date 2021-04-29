Nova Scotia reports another drop in new cases of COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update after Nova Scotia announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

So far, 548 active cases remain in the province.

Of the new cases, 59 are in the central zone, nine are in the eastern zone, and two are in the northern zone.

The number is down from the 75 cases reported on Wednesday, and the record total of 96 on Tuesday.

More specific details will be shared in the COVID-19 briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed here.

First day of lockdown as Nova Scotia enters third wave of COVID-19

In a news briefing Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin said the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will soon be made available to Nova Scotians between the ages of 40 and 54.

He said appointments for that COVID-19 vaccine will open up for that cohort “in the coming days. We’re hoping by Friday.”

-With files from Alex Cooke