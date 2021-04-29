Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Nova Scotia reports another drop in new cases of COVID-19

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 8:38 am
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang speaks with reporters during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1, 2021 in Halifax. View image in full screen
Nova Scotia's chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang speaks with reporters during a COVID-19 briefing on April 1, 2021 in Halifax. Communications Nova Scotia

Premier Iain Rankin and Dr. Robert Strang, Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health, are set to provide an update after Nova Scotia announced 70 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

So far, 548 active cases remain in the province.

READ MORE: N.S. to expand AstraZeneca vaccine for people age 40 to 54

Of the new cases, 59 are in the central zone, nine are in the eastern zone, and two are in the northern zone.

The number is down from the 75 cases reported on Wednesday, and the record total of 96 on Tuesday.

More specific details will be shared in the COVID-19 briefing scheduled to take place at 3 p.m.

The event will be livestreamed here.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'First day of lockdown as Nova Scotia enters third wave of COVID-19' First day of lockdown as Nova Scotia enters third wave of COVID-19
First day of lockdown as Nova Scotia enters third wave of COVID-19

In a news briefing Wednesday, Premier Iain Rankin said the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine will soon be made available to Nova Scotians between the ages of 40 and 54.

He said appointments for that COVID-19 vaccine will open up for that cohort “in the coming days. We’re hoping by Friday.”

-With files from Alex Cooke 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscovid-19 newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesNova ScotiaCoronavirus In CanadaCOVID

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers