No playoffs for Manitoba Moose in 2021

Send this page to someone via email

Despite sitting in second place, there’ll be no post-season games for the Manitoba Moose in 2021 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

As expected the American Hockey League has cancelled their traditional playoffs and there’ll be no Calder Cup champion this year.

According to the AHL, each of the league’s five divisions were allowed to independently determine their own playoff format and only the Pacific Division opted to hold a post-season this spring.

The other four divisions, including the Canadian Division with the Moose, will see their year end with the conclusion of the regular season.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose to open 2021 season with four games in five nights

Those divisions will crown champions based on points percentage at the end of the campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

The Moose currently hold down second place in the Canadian Division but the Laval Rocket are way out in front and will in all likelihood claim the title.

The winner of the Canadian Division will be presented with the Frank S. Mathers Trophy.

After Thursday’s home game the Moose will have just seven games remaining, all on the road.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose plan to move to the Bell MTS Iceplex

They wrap up the regular season on Sunday, May 16.

5:14 Manitoba Moose Shut Out Hunger Food Drive Manitoba Moose Shut Out Hunger Food Drive