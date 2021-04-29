EE Football Team extend Brian Walker

Send this page to someone via email

On Thursday, the Edmonton Football Team announced a four-year contract extension for linebacker Brian Walker which will take him to the end of the 2024 CFL season.

Back in January, Walker originally signed a three-year extension.

Walker will be entering his third season in green and gold in 2021. Back in the 2019 season, Walker played 14 games and recorded 25 defensive tackles, four special teams tackles, two quarterback sacks, and one interception.

Walker made nine starts in 2019 including six at the SAM linebacker position where he is projected to lineup on defence for the Edmonton Football Team in 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

The CFL season is scheduled to begin on Aug. 5.

The Edmonton Football Team also signed three players from their 2021 Global Draft class including their second overall selection, Steven Nielsen on Thursday.

The six-foot-eight, 307 pound product from Denmark played 59 games over four seasons in the NCAA along the offensive line for Eastern Michigan, starting in 48 games.

Read more: EE Football Team president looking forward to an August kickoff for CFL

Also signed are second-round selection Misiona Aiolupotea-pei. The native of New Zealand played on the defensive line at Washington State University and fellow d-lineman and third-round pick Tibo Debaillie of Belgium who played college ball at Towson University.