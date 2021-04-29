Menu

Politics

$16M government funding to build new arena, recreation centre in Campbellford

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 1:10 pm
Conceptual drawing of the new Campbellford recreation centre. View image in full screen
Conceptual drawing of the new Campbellford recreation centre. Municipality of Trent Hills

More than $16 million in government funding will support the construction of a new multipurpose recreation facility in Campbellford in the Municipality of Trent Hills, officials announced Thursday.

The funding was part of a number of green infrastructure projects announced across Ontario on Thursday.

The Ontario government is investing $4,134,669 towards the project while the Ontario government is providing more than $3,445,800 through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the Investing in Canada plan. Trent Hills is contributing more than $8,589,500 to the project.
The Campbellford Recreation and Wellness Centre includes building an NHL-sized rink, a lane pool, therapy pool, fitness room and multipurpose room.
The facility will be constructed in the Campbellford Business Park, just off County Road 30. The area is about 53 kilometres southeasts of Peterborough
Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini says the arena will provide residents and surrounding communities with improved access to modern recreational facilities. The arena will replace the 54-year-old Campbellford-Seymour Arena which was constructed in 1967.
“I have always enjoyed working with the Municipality of Trent Hills and active community partners to bring forward worthwhile projects that will enrich our community for generations to come,” he said.
Trending Stories
Proposed floor plans of the new arena. View image in full screen
Proposed floor plans of the new arena. Municipality of Trent Hills
Trent Hills Mayor Bob Crate says the announcement is a highlight for his role as mayor.
“The Campbellford Recreation and Wellness Centre is the culmination of years of work and planning to bring this new asset to our community,” he said.
Construction on the new arena is expected to begin in 2022.
Trent Hills also received funding for replacement standpipe along 875 metres of water main to connect the new standpipe to the distribution system. 
