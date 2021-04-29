Funding supports green infrastructure projects in Cavan Monaghan, Trent Hills, Minden, Haliburton

Send this page to someone via email

A combined $28 million in federal and provincial government funding will help support 20 green infrastructure projects throughout Ontario, including several in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

Peterborough-Kawartha Liberal MP Maryam Monsef and Laurie Scott, Ontario infrastructure minister and MPP for Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock, were among the politicians to make the announcement on Thursday.

The federal government is providing $15.3 million, while Ontario is contributing $12.8 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream (CCRIS) and the Green Infrastructure Stream (GIS) of the Investing in Canada plan. The recipients are responsible for the remainder of funding, with contributions of more than $16.1 million combined toward their respective projects.

More than $1.56 million combined will support three projects in Cavan-Monaghan Township:

Old Millbrook School rehabilitation (federal: $204,700; provincial: $170,566; recipient: $136,484): Replacing the roof and windows with energy-efficient alternatives; repairing damaged walls, floors and doors; and installing a new ventilation and exchange system to the historically protected school built in 1889. “These improvements will provide year-round access to indoor space for various social groups and services, while improving access to quality community, cultural and recreational infrastructure.”

Millbrook Arena renovation to a multipurpose hub (federal $386,400; provincial $321,968; recipient $257,632): Rehabilitation of steel girders, beams, walls and floors; converting the concession stand into accessible washrooms; replacing the roof; and installing air ventilation system. “ Once complete this facility will provide a space for year-round sports programming and community social activities.”

Revisioning the Bruce Johnston Library Branch as a Community Hub (federal $37,400; provincial $31,164; recipient $24,936): Renovate the existing library to create a more accessible, ergonomic, functional and energy-efficient space. “These renovations will provide a larger, more flexible space for clients and staff, improving the library experience and working environment.

In the Municipality of Trent Hills, more than $2.6 million combined will support the following project:

Replacement of the Hastings treated water standpipe (federal $1,043,700; provincial $869,663; recipient $695,887): Replace a standpipe along with 875 metres of water main to connect the new standpipe to the distribution system. “The replacement will improve water pressure, support better fire protection and ensure a safe, secure and reliable water supply.”

In Minden Hills Township, more than $2.38 million combined will support the following projects:

Minden Hills Community Facilities for Accessibility rehabilitation (federal $358,800; provincial $298,970; recipient $239,230): Project will provide various structural and accessibility upgrades to the Minden Library/Cultural Centre, Lochlin Community Centre, Irondale Community Centre and Minden Curling Club building (install an elevator and air lock). “These improvements will provide the associated communities with safer and more accessible entrances to community spaces, meeting current Ontario Building Code standards, while extending the life of these facilities.”

Kinark Outdoor Centre rehabilitation (federal $595,320; provincial $496,051; recipient $396,930): Constructing an additional respite dorm and improving the safety and accessibility of indoor and outdoor spaces like trails, waterfront areas and classrooms; upgrading the dining hall and laundry facilities; and providing winterization and accessibility to sleeping cabins. "The project will increase the seasonal capacity of the facility, and provide greater access to preventative respite for children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder."

In Haliburton County and the Municipality of Dysart et al, more than $568,000 combined will support the following projects:

Haliburton County Rail Trail Corridor upgrades (federal $107,250; provincial $89,366; recipient $71,509: Improving 30 kilometres of trail with granular overlay; installing 15 benches, 500 metres of barrier and informational signage to highlight trail history, the natural environment and trail accessibility. “This project will provide an improved recreational experience for users, while reducing annual maintenance costs.”

Rotary Beach Park rehabilitation (federal $120,000, provincial $99,990; recipient $80,010): Improving overall park infrastructure, which includes repairing the surface of tennis, basketball and pickleball courts; improving the accessibility of pathways, docks, courts and picnic areas; rehabilitating the storage building exterior; installing a play structure, rain garden and bike rack; and creating an off-leash dog park as well as a public wifi network. “These improvements will provide an accessible, modern, and safe recreation area for residents and visitors, while supporting various community, cultural and sporting events.”

“As the weather begins to get warmer, the need for sport and recreational infrastructure becomes even greater as it provides members of the community an opportunity to enjoy the outdoors while maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle,” said Scott. “That’s why our government’s investment into local community, culture and recreation infrastructure projects like sport arenas and play structures could not have come at a better time.”

Monsef said recreation and community spaces are at the “heart” of Canadian towns and cities.

“The federal government’s investment of more than $15.3 million toward the 20 projects announced today will provide modern, accessible spaces where residents can come together to stay fit, and connect with friends and loved ones safely,” she said.

Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes Brock Conservative MP Jamie Schmale applauded both governments’ commitment to projects in his riding.

“It is wonderful to be a part of the investments today from both the provincial and federal governments made into the riding of Haliburton-Kawartha Lakes-Brock,” he stated. “They will create local jobs and provide economic activity. I would like to congratulate all successful applicants that received funding through the ICIP program.”