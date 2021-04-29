Menu

Health

Increased COVID-19 variants in Hague, Osler and Rosthern: SHA

By David Giles Global News
Posted April 29, 2021 11:58 am
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Rosthern, Osler and Hague. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Health Authority is alerting the public of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in Rosthern, Osler and Hague. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

People living in Hague, Osler and Rosthern are being cautioned of an increased risk of COVID-19 variants of concern in their communities.

The Saskatchewan Health Authority issued the advisory on Wednesday, stating the increased spread of the variants is resulting in more illness, hospitalizations and deaths.

The SHA said many people who are falling ill are much younger than previously seen in the pandemic.

Read more: What causes COVID-19 variants? Saskatchewan experts explain

Officials said the primary driver of transmission are gatherings between households and said people should keep to their household bubbles.

Under current public health measures in Saskatchewan, private indoor gatherings are limited to an immediate household only.

Story continues below advertisement

Exceptions include those living alone and single parents of minor children. Those households are permitted to meet with one consistent household of fewer than five individuals.

Caregivers, support personnel and tradespersons who are not a member of the household are not included in the measure.

Read more: Saskatchewan updates COVID-19 restrictions for graduations, sports and patios

The SHA said it is “strongly urging” everyone to adhere to the current public health measures, which include wearing a mask, avoiding gatherings and maintaining at least two metres of physical distance from other people.

Anyone who is able to work from home should do so, the SHA said.

Officials said anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms should stay home and get tested.

Symptoms include fever, cough, headache, muscle and/or joint aches and pains, sore throat, chills, runny nose, nasal congestion, conjunctivitis, dizziness, fatigue, nausea/vomiting, diarrhea, loss of appetite (difficulty feeding for children), loss of sense of taste or smell, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing.

Testing can be arranged by contacting HealthLine 811 or a physician, or by visiting a local drive-thru test site.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan researchers investigate long-term health effects of COVID-19' Saskatchewan researchers investigate long-term health effects of COVID-19
Saskatchewan researchers investigate long-term health effects of COVID-19
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDSaskatchewan Coronavirussaskatchewan covid-19Saskatchewan Health Authorityvariants of concernRosthernHagueOsler

