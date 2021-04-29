London police find shotgun and ammunition near Grand Avenue and Gerrard Street

Send this page to someone via email

After searching an area in the London, Ont., south end, London police say they have seized a shotgun and ammunition.

On Wednesday, members of the London Police Service guns and drugs section reported seeing suspicious activity in the area of Grand Avenue and Gerrard Street.

After the area was later searched, police found a 12-gauge sawed-off shotgun and two shotgun shells.

Read more: Early morning fire near Western University considered suspicious

Few details are known at this time, and the investigation, which police say is funded through a grant from the Ministry of the Solicitor General, is still ongoing.

Police have not released details of any suspects, and no known arrests have been made at this time concerning the weapon and ammunition.

Story continues below advertisement

The guns and drugs section is made up of members of the London Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).