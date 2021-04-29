14-year-old Kitchener teen arrested in Hamilton for convenience store robbery

Waterloo Regional Police say a 14-year-old Kitchener teen was arrested in Hamilton early Thursday in connection with an armed robbery of a convenience store.
Police say the robbery occurred last Wednesday at around 9:50 p.m. at a convenience store located near Country Hill and Old Country drives in Kitchener.
The suspect entered the store, flashed the knife and demanded money from the clerk, police say.
Police later released a video and said Thursday that information from residents was key in identifying a suspect.
They also said a knife has been recovered.
The youth has been brought back to Kitchener and is being held for a show cause hearing on charges of robbery with a weapon, disguise with intent and weapons dangerous.
