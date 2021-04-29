Prince William, Kate Middleton release new photos to mark 10th wedding anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been 10 years since royal couple Prince William and Kate Middleton tied the knot in an elaborate ceremony watched live by millions around the world.

The couple released two new portraits in celebration of their marriage at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

Britain’s Prince William, right, and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge wave from the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their wedding service at Westminster Abbey in London, in this April, 29, 2011, file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Lefteris Pitarakis. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Lefteris Pitarakis

View image in full screen Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace photographed this week in London, England. Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP

View image in full screen Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, at Kensington Palace photographed this week in London, England. Chris Floyd/Camera Press/PA via AP

Earlier this week, the couple were photographed at the Cheesy Waffles Project, a registered charity for children, young people and adults with additional needs. (The Project receives support from The Key, one of 26 charities chosen by William and Middleton in 2011 to benefit from donations to their Royal Wedding Charitable Gift Fund.)

Both royals seemed chipper and upbeat in the photos from the event.

View image in full screen Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Cheesy Waffles Project in Durham, England, on April 27, 2021. Andy Commins/Pool via AP

View image in full screen Britain’s Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Cheesy Waffles Project in Durham, England, on April 27, 2021. Andy Commins/Pool via AP

View image in full screen Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge visit the Cheesy Waffles Project in Durham, England, on April 27, 2021. Andy Commins/Pool via AP

The pair first met as students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland, and they were famously roommates prior to the start of their relationship.

The new photos show William, 38, and Middleton, 39, snuggling in a happy embrace, in contrast to the tensions that have gripped Britain’s royal family in recent weeks.

They have three children: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 3. The traditional gift for a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, a symbol of durability.

— with files from The Associated Press