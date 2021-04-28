Vancouver penthouse party host sentenced to 1 day in jail for violating health order

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver penthouse party host, Mo Movassaghi, 42, was sentenced to one day in jail and 18 months probation for violating a public health order and illegally purchasing grain alcohol.

He pleaded guilty earlier this month to two counts of violating health orders and unlawfully keeping and selling liquor.

Movassaghi was sentenced to one day after receiving credit for time served pre-sentence of 10 days.

He has also been ordered to pay $5,500 in fines and a $750 victim surcharge.

The province used civil forfeiture laws to seize the cash and equipment from Movassaghi’s home.

Movassaghi was accused of operating a makeshift nightclub inside his Vancouver penthouse amid COVID-19 restrictions.

He has been arrested a few times in the past and charged with disobeying a court order since his initial arrest in January.

That is when Vancouver police were called to his penthouse home and said they found 78 people inside, along with menus, liquor, point-of-sale terminals and multiple cash tills.

Police issued more than $17,000 in fines and said the suite appeared to be operating as a nightclub and show lounge, complete with a stripper pole.

Movassaghi was initially charged with two counts of failing to comply with the orders of a health officer. On Feb. 18, a charge of unlawfully purchasing grain alcohol was also sworn against Movassaghi in connection with the same alleged Jan. 31 penthouse party.

He was arrested in late March after the VPD attended his home in response to a complaint from the public.

Police had been called to investigate an allegation Movassaghi was breaching his court-ordered condition limiting the number of visitors to his suite.

-with files from Kristen Robinson