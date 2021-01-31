Vancouver police say man arrested, $17K in fines issued over party at alleged ‘makeshift nightclub’

Vancouver Police Const. Steve Addison said on Sunday that a man had been arrested for holding parties at a “makeshift nightclub” in a penthouse, in contravention of public health orders. He said when they attended Sunday morning they found a party “in full swing” in an approximately 1,100 sq. ft. building. He said it was his understanding no one was wearing masks. All 77 guests inside the party were issued tickets of up to $230 for attending the event. In total, more than $17,000 in fines had been issued.