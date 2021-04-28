COVID-19: 4 new deaths, 7-day average of new infections down to 245 in Saskatchewan

Four COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Wednesday, bringing the province’s total up to 486 since the pandemic began.

One of the recently deceased was in their 70s from the Regina zone while the other three were reported in Saskatoon from the 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 70 to 79 age groups, according to a press release.

Health officials said on Wednesday there were 213 new cases, with the overall infection total in Saskatchewan now at 40,614. Regina leads the province with 81 new infections.

The seven-day average of new daily infections is down to 245 from 248 on Tuesday. This is the lowest average reported since April 10 when it was 235.

According to the provincial government, 143 new variants of concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Saskatchewan while the total (6,444) is reported as follows: far north west (92), far north central (1), far north east (3), north west (178), north central (103), north east (13), Saskatoon (711), central west (80), central east (282), Regina (3,584), south west (174), south central (486) and south east (662) zones. The residences of 75 VOC cases are pending.

The province’s hospitals are currently providing care for 184 patients with COVID-19 — 142 are receiving inpatient care and 42 are in intensive care.

Active cases, which are total cases minus recoveries and deaths, now sit at 2,443 in Saskatchewan, according to the press release.

The total number of people who have recovered from the virus has grown to 37,685 following 284 more recoveries, provincial health officials said.

According to the press release, 3,399 COVID-19 tests were performed on Tuesday. To date, 762,565 tests have been carried out in the province.

A total of 415,763 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Saskatchewan, provincial government officials said.

