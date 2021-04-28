COVID-19: 8 new cases in City of Kawartha Lakes, 5 in Northumberland County

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported another 13 new cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction on Wednesday afternoon.

The new cases included eight in the City of Kawartha Lakes and five in Northumberland County. However, the number of active cases remains unchanged at 85.

Northumberland County reported 44 active cases on Wednesday (down two), while there are 36 active cases in the Kawarthas (up three) and five in Haliburton County (down one).

Variant cases of COVID-19 continue to increase, reported at 357 on Wednesday, up from 345 on Tuesday. Northumberland County has reported 225 variant cases, with 113 in the Kawarthas and 19 in Haliburton County.

Of the health unit’s 1,622 confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared 13 months ago, 1,479 are now deemed resolved (nine more since Tuesday) — approximately 91 per cent of the total.

Outbreaks

Three active outbreaks remain in the health unit’s jurisdiction:

Summersweet Custom Design and Build Inc. in Haliburton County. Declared April 23. Case details were not available

Grafton Post Office: Declared April 18. Two employees tested positive. The post office resumed normal hours of operation on April 20, according to Canada Post

Fenelon Court Long-term Care. Declared April 11 after three employees tested positive. On April 19, two more employees tested positive. On Tuesday, the home reported that all five staff cases have been resolved

View image in full screen COVID-19 case data for Wednesday, April 28. HKPR District Health Unit

Other data for Wednesday:

Deaths: 71 — the last death was reported Tuesday in Northumberland County. Since the pandemic was declared in March 2020, there have been 56 deaths in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 14 in Northumberland and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized cases: 59 — two more since Tuesday. Four people are currently in an area hospital (down one since Tuesday), four in an intensive care unit (down one). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports 10 admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Wednesday, unchanged since Tuesday.

As of Monday, 52,031 doses of vaccine have been administered within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

.@HKPRDHU medical officer of health Dr. Natalie Bocking says the number of cases is falling across the jurisdiction. Case rate is 47/100,000 down from high 80s last week. #COVID19 #coronavirus — Mark Giunta (@GiuntaNews) April 28, 2021

Schools within the health unit’s jurisdiction detailed their reports of COVID-19 cases as of Monday.

Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board (school board does not specify if cases involve students or staff):

Cobourg Collegiate Institute in Cobourg: 4 cases, Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports. (unchanged since Monday)

CR Gummow Public School in Cobourg: 1 case, unchanged since Monday

Grafton Public School: 4 cases, unchanged since Monday

Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington Catholic District School Board

Case at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg reported resolved on Wednesday

Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDBS):

None

To book a vaccine appointment, visit the province’s booking website or phone 1-888-999-6488. Phone lines will be open daily from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Vaccines are also available at a number of pharmacies within the health unit’s jurisdiction.

