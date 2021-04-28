Menu

Crime

Stolen transport truck taken on a joyride around Guelph: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 2:20 pm
Guelph police say someone took a transport truck on a joyride. View image in full screen
Guelph police say someone took a transport truck on a joyride. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say they are trying to track down a thief who reportedly stole a transport truck and took it on a joyride around the city early Tuesday morning.

A business owner called police just before 6 a.m. to report that a truck and trailer had been taken from the Eramosa Road business overnight.

Read more: Board votes to remove school resource officers from Guelph’s public schools

Using its onboard GPS, the truck was found parked behind a business on Silvercreek Parkway just before 6:30 a.m.

Police said the truck had been stolen at around 12:30 a.m. and driven to several locations around Guelph before pulling into a commercial property on Highway 6 just north of the city.

The trailer suffered some damage after it hit a light standard at the property, police said.

Read more: Police respond to armed break-in just outside of Guelph

Police did not comment on any details surrounding a suspect, but said the theft remains under investigation.

Anyone with information can call police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7540. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

