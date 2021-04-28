Menu

Canada

Board votes to remove school resource officers from Guelph’s public schools

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 10:05 am
Click to play video: 'Resource officers to stay in Winnipeg schools' Resource officers to stay in Winnipeg schools
Resources officers will stay in Winnipeg schools, despite a grassroots effort to have them removed. Abigail Turner has more – Oct 1, 2020

Guelph’s public school board has voted to remove police resource officers from its schools.

Trustees with the Upper Grand District School Board made the decision in an unanimous vote and approved several recommendations during a meeting on Tuesday night.

Read more: York Region District School Board pulls police officers from public schools

The program first came under fire in June 2020 as part of the Black Lives Matter movement in response to the murder of George Floyd.

A task force made up of trustees and students that was formed then returned with several recommendations involving police in school, which were all approved.

Police officers will still be at schools for presentations, training and to respond to any calls.

But when it comes to police presentations, they must first be vetted by the board and students and parents must be given notice prior to them. Feedback from all police presentations will also be collected by administrators.

Trending Stories

They will also be collecting data on all police calls to the schools which will include racialized and marginalized data.

The board and police services will also continue to collaborate on training for foot safety and bus patrols.

Click to play video: 'No School Resource Officers at Edmonton public schools this year' No School Resource Officers at Edmonton public schools this year
No School Resource Officers at Edmonton public schools this year – Sep 4, 2020

The full report can be found on Upper Grand’s website.

Read more: Peel police suspend school officer program in order to have ‘dialogue’ with community

Several other school boards across Ontario have either ended the school resource program as well or are reviewing it.

Most recently, Peel Region cancelled the program in November 2020 while it is currently under review by the Waterloo Region District School Board.

