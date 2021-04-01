Menu

Education

York Region District School Board pulls police officers from public schools

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 1, 2021 8:34 am
Click to play video: 'Do police officers in schools make students safer?' Do police officers in schools make students safer?
WATCH ABOVE: Do police officers in schools make students safer? Mike Drolet reports – Jan 10, 2018

AURORA, Ont. — York Region District School Board says it’s pulling police officers out of its schools.

The school board says it’s pausing programs with York Regional Police, including school resource officers and youth education officers.

YRDSB says it will review the role of school police programs to assess the impact on the well-being and learning environment for all students.

Read more: Peel police suspend school officer program in order to have ‘dialogue’ with community

The decision is part of the board director’s Action Plan and the board’s Dismantling Anti-Black Racism Strategy.

Director of Education Louise Sirisko says the school board and regional police agree “this is an important time to critically review our partnership.”

York Region District School Board is the third largest school district in Ontario with more than 128,000 students in 180 elementary schools and 33 secondary schools.

Click to play video: 'TDSB votes to end school resource officer program' TDSB votes to end school resource officer program
TDSB votes to end school resource officer program – Nov 23, 2017
© 2021 The Canadian Press
