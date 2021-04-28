Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Manitoba to connect with interpreter service to help non-English speakers with vaccine appoinments

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 28, 2021 1:03 pm
Manitoba families minister Heather Stefanson removing her mask before a media briefing. View image in full screen
Manitoba families minister Heather Stefanson removing her mask before a media briefing. Pool Camera Feed

Manitoba is hoping a new initiative helping people book COVID-19 vaccine supersite appointments by phone in more than 100 languages will help encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Health and Seniors Care Minister Heather Stefanson announced the project Wednesday and said callers can request professional interpreter services for their appointments.

“Being able to access care in your preferred language helps people better understand the information they’re being provided and makes the experience more comfortable, equitable and accessible,” said Stefanson.

Read more: Manitoba opens vaccination to all adults in more COVID-19 hot spots, including downtown Brandon

“We believe this expansion to the services we offer will encourage more Manitobans to make their appointments and get the vaccine sooner.”

The service is offered when Manitobans call the 1-844-MAN-VACC hotline, which will connect a third-party interpreter service to the call to help book the appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

American Sign Language interpreters can also be requested for supersite appointments and will be provided via a tablet or computer.

Click to play video: 'Advocates say migrants and undocumented people are being denied access to vaccine' Advocates say migrants and undocumented people are being denied access to vaccine
Advocates say migrants and undocumented people are being denied access to vaccine – Mar 19, 2021

The director of Immigration Partnership Winnipeg said language barriers have been an ongoing issue when it comes to vaccination.

Trending Stories

“Immigration Partnership Winnipeg’s mandate is to identify gaps and barriers on the path of integration for newcomer, immigrant and refugee communities,” said Hani Ataan Al-Ubeady.

“One of the persistent barriers to accessing the vaccine for these communities is having access to information and support in their first/preferred language.

“This will help to reduce further disparities COVID-19 has on newcomer, immigrant and refugee communities.”

Read more: ‘Dawn is coming’ for Canada amid worst public health crisis in a century: WHO adviser

Story continues below advertisement

April 24-30 is National Immunization Awareness Week in Canada, an annual event not specifically related to the ongoing COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

The minister noted the week is meant to highlight and recognize the importance of immunization.

“Manitoba offers dozens of vaccines at no charge to the public to prevent not only COVID-19, but other illness such as influenza, measles, mumps, chicken pox and other serious illnesses,” said Stefanson.

“I encourage everyone to get vaccinated when they are eligible to prevent these diseases from spreading to others.”

Click to play video: 'Vaccine selfies on social media – helping? Or hurting?' Vaccine selfies on social media – helping? Or hurting?
Vaccine selfies on social media – helping? Or hurting?
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDcoronavirus in manitobaVaccinationsProvince of ManitobaHeather StefansonInterpretersImmigration Partnership WinnipegHani Ataan Al-Ubeadyvaccine supersite

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers