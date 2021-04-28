Manitoba opens vaccination to all adults in more COVID-19 hot spots, including downtown Brandon

Manitoba is expanding its COVID-19 vaccine program into more neighbourhoods deemed to be at high risk of transmission.

Anyone 18 or older who lives in downtown Brandon, as well as the Point Douglas North and the downtown west areas of Winnipeg, can now book an appointment.

Adults who don’t live in those areas but work there in certain jobs that deal with the public are also eligible. They include school workers, grocery store employees, convenience store clerks and restaurant staff.

Officials from the province’s vaccine implementation task force are expected to have more details at a 12:30 p.m. press conference. Global News will stream the event live in this story.

All of Northern Manitoba and Winnipeg neighbourhoods, including Downtown East, Point Douglas South, Seven Oaks West, and Inkster East, are already eligible for priority vaccines.

Elsewhere in the province, the minimum age for vaccinations remains at 30 and up for First Nations people, and 40 and up for others.

Those living in the newly expanded neighbourhoods who now qualify for the vaccine can make an appointment starting at noon Wednesday, officials said.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or online. More information, including a map highlighting the eligible neighbourhoods is available on the province’s website.

–With files from The Canadian Press

