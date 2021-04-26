COVID-19 vaccine opens to all adults in Northern Manitoba, Seven Oaks West in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

All adults living in Northern Manitoba are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine and the province is expanding community-based eligibility to another area of Winnipeg designated a hot spot for the virus.

As of 11:45 a.m. Monday, Manitoba is expanding its COVID-19 vaccination priority program to include all adults in the northern health region and in the Seven Oaks West neighbourhood in Winnipeg.

Anyone 18 years old and up who doesn’t live in those areas but who works there in certain public-facing jobs such as teachers, grocery store or convenience store workers, those working in food-processing facilities, gas stations, anywhere that serves food, and childcare staff can also get a shot.

“The vaccine is one way we can slow the spread of this virus and control the third wave of COVID-19,” said Dr. Joss Reimer, lead of the province’s vaccine implementation task force.

“We are seeing that everyone, including younger people, is experiencing more severe outcomes from COVID and it is important that we adjust our eligibility criteria to reflect what we know, so we can protect those at risk.

“More than one-third of Manitobans have been immunized, and I’d encourage everyone to do the same as soon as they are eligible.”

The province announced similar priority measures last week for three neighbourhoods in central Winnipeg, including Downtown East, Point Douglas South, and Inkster East.

Vaccination appointments can be made by calling 1-844-626-8222 (1-844-MAN-VACC) or online. More information, including a map highlighting the eligible neighbourhoods is available on the province’s website.

Reimer says the increased eligibility means around 30,000 more Manitobans are eligible as of 11:45 a.m. Friday's designation of three downtown Winnipeg areas helped reach an additional 35,000 people. — Skylar Peters (@SkylarAPeters) April 26, 2021

Elsewhere in the province, the minimum age for vaccinations remains at 30 and up for First Nations people, and 40 and up for others.

Manitoba has seen its COVID-19 numbers rise in recent weeks and the government is scheduled to announce stricter public health measures later Monday.

The number of infections in Manitoba has risen from double-digits earlier in the spring to a daily average of 206 over the last week.

Manitoba’s chief public health officer warned last week the province was likely looking at some type of lockdown.

–With files from The Canadian Press

Vaccine Eligibility Expanding to Protect Adults in Northern Manitoba, Seven Oaks West https://t.co/ND2s1jY9bY pic.twitter.com/lClunwak2j — Manitoba Gov News (@MBGovNews) April 26, 2021

