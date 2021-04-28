Motorcyclist charged with attempting to flee from police

Send this page to someone via email

A 20-year-old London man is facing charges after police say he attempted to flee from an officer Tuesday evening.

According to police, an officer saw a man driving a motorcycle without a licence plate in the south end of the city around 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The motorcycle came to a stop near the intersection of Wellington Road and Dingman Drive. Police say the officer pulled ahead of the vehicle and activated the emergency lights, attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

According to London police, the motorcycle tried to speed off when the officer left his vehicle and approached the suspect.

While attempting to flee, police say the motorcycle came into contact with the marked police cruiser, mounted the curb, and fell to the ground. The driver sustained minor injuries.

The 20-year-old London man has been charged with flight from a peace officer, driving a motor vehicle without plates, driving without insurance, and dangerous operation of a vehicle.

He has a scheduled court date in July.