Pedestrian dies after being hit by work truck in north Edmonton

Police are investigating after they say a woman in her 60s was struck and killed by a hydrovac truck in north Edmonton on Tuesday afternoon.

Insp. Erik Johnson said police were called to the area of 122 Street and 143A Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. by the driver of the truck that hit the woman.

He said an investigation is underway but that it’s believed the woman was out for a walk when she was hit by the truck in front of her home. He said the driver of the truck told police she did not see the pedestrian.

“It’s absolutely devastating,” Johnson said, noting the police department’s victims services unit was brought in to speak to the family of the victim right away.

“It was a very traumatic scene. The driver of the truck is absolutely devastated as well. And it’s never easy on our police officers either to see such a scene.”

Johnson said there were no witnesses to the crash and that the police department’s major collisions unit is working to determine what happened.

Johnson added that police believe the victim was killed instantly when she was hit.

