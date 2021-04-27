Suspects sought in Winnipeg Beach break-in

Police are seeking input from the public to identify two suspects allegedly caught on tape breaking into a Winnipeg Beach business this week.
Gimli RCMP were called to the report of a break and enter in progress at a business on Main Street in the community roughly 69 km north of Winnipeg, at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.
They say two men broke into the business, damaged an ATM and stole cash.
Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured, four-door car and were last seen heading south on Highway 9.
On Tuesday police released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance video.
The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie, a black ball cap, dark pants and white shoes.
The second suspect was wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark grey ball cap, a blue/purple hoodie with white graphics/writing on it and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5104 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
