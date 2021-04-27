Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Suspects sought in Winnipeg Beach break-in

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 6:13 pm
Gimli RCMP are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a Winnipeg Beach business early Monday. View image in full screen
Gimli RCMP are looking for two suspects after a break-in at a Winnipeg Beach business early Monday. RCMP/Handout

Police are seeking input from the public to identify two suspects allegedly caught on tape breaking into a Winnipeg Beach business this week.

Gimli RCMP were called to the report of a break and enter in progress at a business on Main Street in the community roughly 69 km north of Winnipeg, at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

Read more: Man in hospital after being shot taking out garbage: RCMP

They say two men broke into the business, damaged an ATM and stole cash.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured, four-door car and were last seen heading south on Highway 9.

Story continues below advertisement

On Tuesday police released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance video.

Trending Stories

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie, a black ball cap, dark pants and white shoes.

Read more: 1 dead, 1 missing after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg

The second suspect was wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark grey ball cap, a blue/purple hoodie with white graphics/writing on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5104 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: 'Safety on Lake Winnipeg' Safety on Lake Winnipeg
Safety on Lake Winnipeg – Jun 16, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPWinnipeg crimeBreak And EnterRural CrimeWinnipeg Beachbusiness break ingimli RCMPWinnipeg Beach Break-in

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers