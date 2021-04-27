Suspects sought in Winnipeg Beach break-in

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking input from the public to identify two suspects allegedly caught on tape breaking into a Winnipeg Beach business this week.

Gimli RCMP were called to the report of a break and enter in progress at a business on Main Street in the community roughly 69 km north of Winnipeg, at around 1:45 a.m. Monday.

They say two men broke into the business, damaged an ATM and stole cash.

Investigators say the suspects fled in a dark-coloured, four-door car and were last seen heading south on Highway 9.

Apr 26 at 1:45 am, #rcmpmb responded to a break & enter at a business on Main St., in Winnipeg Beach. 2 suspects broke into the business, damaged the ATM, stole cash & fled in a dark colored, 4 door car. Do you recognize these suspects? Call 204-642-5104 or Crimestoppers. pic.twitter.com/hwe0pHhy2J — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) April 27, 2021

On Tuesday police released photos of the suspects taken from surveillance video.

The first suspect was wearing a black hoodie, a black ball cap, dark pants and white shoes.

The second suspect was wearing a red bandana over his face, a dark grey ball cap, a blue/purple hoodie with white graphics/writing on it and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gimli RCMP at 204-642-5104 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

