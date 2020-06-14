STARS and RCMP respond after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance both were called to the scene of a search and rescue on Lake Winnipeg Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called to the area around 4:35 p.m. for the report of an overturned boat near Belair Man., on Lake Winnipeg.

Witnesses told RCMP they saw an overturned boat and people in the water.

STAR 7 (Winnipeg) has been dispatched for a Scene Call Emergency in the Bélair, MB area. — STARS air ambulance (@STARSambulance) June 13, 2020

STARS spokesperson Fatima Khawaja says they were called to the area after the boat flipped with multiple people on board.

“STARS landed on scene and assessed but did not transport any patients. I only have limited information at this time,” she said.

There’s no word on any injuries or what caused the boat to flip.

