STARS and RCMP respond after boat flips on Lake Winnipeg

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted June 14, 2020 11:51 am
RCMP at the water at Lester Beach.
RCMP at the water at Lester Beach. Heidi Schreyer

Manitoba RCMP and STARS Air Ambulance both were called to the scene of a search and rescue on Lake Winnipeg Saturday afternoon.

Manitoba RCMP say they were called to the area around 4:35 p.m. for the report of an overturned boat near Belair Man., on Lake Winnipeg.

Witnesses told RCMP they saw an overturned boat and people in the water.

STARS spokesperson Fatima Khawaja says they were called to the area after the boat flipped with multiple people on board.

“STARS landed on scene and assessed but did not transport any patients. I only have limited information at this time,” she said.

There’s no word on any injuries or what caused the boat to flip.

Sober boating and safe boating, are you practicing the right boating methods?
RCMPBoatLake WinnipegWater RescuecapsizeGrand BeachBoat CapsizeHillside Beachboat flipcottage areaEastern BeachesGrand Beach areaLester Beachoverturned boatrescue near Grand Beachstars ambualnce
