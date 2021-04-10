Man in hospital after being shot taking out garbage: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP say a man is in hospital after he was shot while taking out his garbage.

Police were called to a home on the Lake Manitoba First Nation around 5:30 a.m. on Friday after reports that a man had been shot outside his home.

After being taken to hospital, police say the man told them he was taking out his trash when a car drove by and someone shot him.

The 47-year-old man remains in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Lundar RCMP along with Major Crime Services and Forensic Identification Section are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lundar RCMP at 204-762-5088, call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

