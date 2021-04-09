RCMP show off largest-ever cocaine bust in Manitoba history, Peterborough man charged

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP say they’ve intercepted more than 80 kilograms of cocaine that were headed for local streets.

Manitoba federal policing managed to disrupt what they call a “major international drug trafficking network” that runs cocaine and other drugs from Ontario into Manitoba.

On Monday, they seized 81 kilograms of cocaine, which they believe is the largest coke bust in Manitoba history. The operation is named “Project Drone.”

View image in full screen RCMP show off $1.5 million in cash. RCMP/Submitted

Along with the drugs came $1.5 million in cash.

A 41-year-old Peterborough, Ont., man faces charges including trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

“Project Drone demonstrates the incredible professionalism and the dedication of our officers to keep illicit drugs off our streets,” said Acting Commander Jane MacLatchy.

“I know this seizure will make a difference to safety and security of Manitobans.”