B.C. reports 799 COVID-19 cases, no new deaths as hospitalizations rise

No one in B.C. has died of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours and there have been 799 new cases of the disease, provincial health officials said Tuesday.

The province’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 1,571.

After the number of people in hospital with the disease dipped to 484 on Monday, the province reported the number of hospitalizations rose back to up to 500, just two shy of the record set last week.

There have been a total of 127,048 COVID-19 cases in the province, of which 8,089 are active.

A total of 1,671,128 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in the province.

Fraser Health said Tuesday that three pop-up clinics in COVID-19 hot spots are administering the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine to anyone aged 30 and older.

The AstraZeneca clinics at Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam are open on a first-come-first-serve basis, with eligibility for anyone 30 years of age or older living in high-transmission neighbourhoods.

The health authority dropped the minimum age from 40 to 30 after the National Advisory Committee of Immunizations gave the thumbs up to provinces to safely vaccinate with AstraZeneca for Canadians aged 30 and older.

— With files from Richard Zussman