Health

COVID: Fraser Health now using AstraZeneca for those 30+ in limited hot spots

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 4:22 pm
In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. View image in full screen
In this Monday, March 22, 2021 file photo, medical staff prepares an AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine during preparations at the vaccine center in Ebersberg near Munich, Germany. AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File

Fraser Health has quietly made the change to now vaccinate anyone over 30 in two hot spots in the region.

The health authority has moved the minimum age from 40 plus to 30 plus after the National Advisory Committee of Immunizations gave the thumbs up to provinces to safely vaccinate with AstraZeneca for this age group.

People 30 years of age and older can now get AstraZeneca across the health authority and it is being offered at drop-in clinics at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam on Tuesday.

“Fraser Health is asking all eligible people to get vaccinated and do not delay,” a notice from the health authority reads.

Story continues below advertisement

“While it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving the COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about, returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.”

There is a limited supply of AstraZeneca in British Columbia. As of Monday, there were about 114,000 doses out in pharmacies and hot spot clinics and unclear exactly how many had been administered.

The province originally supplied the AstraZeneca vaccine through pharmacies across B.C. but moved some of the vaccines to special clinics mainly in Fraser Health due to high rates of transmission.

There are no details on when B.C. may receive additional AstraZeneca and whether an additional shipment will be made available to everyone 30 years of age and older or just those in the province’s priority worker plan.

