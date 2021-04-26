B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide three days’ worth of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.

The news conference at 3 p.m. will be carried live on BC1, the Global News website, the Global BC Facebook page and CKNW.

During its last update on Friday, the province reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases along with four deaths.

The number of people in hospital with the disease dropped to 486 on Friday, down from the day prior when there were a record 502 hospitalizations.

The province said Friday that more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in B.C., 88,663 of which are second doses.

President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. hopes to provide more AstraZeneca doses to Canada in the near future, after an initial “loan” of 1.5 million doses last month.

— With files from The Canadian Press