B.C. health officials to provide Monday COVID-19 update

B.C. health officials are set to provide three days’ worth of COVID-19 data on Monday afternoon.
During its last update on Friday, the province reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases along with four deaths.
The number of people in hospital with the disease dropped to 486 on Friday, down from the day prior when there were a record 502 hospitalizations.
The province said Friday that more than 1.5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in B.C., 88,663 of which are second doses.
President Joe Biden said Monday that the U.S. hopes to provide more AstraZeneca doses to Canada in the near future, after an initial “loan” of 1.5 million doses last month.
