Health

Infant becomes youngest person to die from COVID-19 in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
B.C. Children's Hospital treats the province's youngest patients. View image in full screen
B.C. Children's Hospital treats the province's youngest patients. Google Street View

B.C. health officials confirmed Monday that COVID-19 was a factor in an infant’s death in January.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the infant was from the Interior Health region and was treated at BC Children’s Hospital.

Interior Health officials are working with the infant’s family.

“We won’t be providing any additional information, just recognizing the tragedy of a young life lost,” Henry said.

An infant usually refers to someone under one year of age.

Keith Baldrey on youngest-ever COVID-19 victim in B.C.

Read more: Toddler with pre-existing conditions becomes youngest person in B.C. to die of COVID-19

Last week, Henry announced a two-year-old child in B.C. had died of COVID-19.

Trending Stories

She said the child lived in the Fraser Health region and was also receiving care at BC Children’s Hospital.

“Although the child had pre-existing health conditions that complicated the illness, it was the virus that caused their death,” Henry said.

COVID-19: B.C. workplace closures, preview of Monday briefing with Dr. Bonnie Henry

Read more: B.C. reports 2,491 new COVID-19 cases over three days along with 17 deaths

Health officials on Monday reported 2,491 new cases of COVID-19 over the past three days along with 17 deaths.

There were 881 cases from Friday to Saturday while 847 cases were reported from Saturday to Sunday, and 763 from Sunday to Monday.

The 17 deaths bring the province’s COVID-19 death toll to 1,571.

-with files from Jon Azpiri
