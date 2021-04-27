Man faces multiple charges tied to weekend Niagara Falls shooting

A 21-year old man made his first court appearance on Tuesday in connection with a ‘targeted’ shooting in Niagara Falls on Sunday morning, according to police.
Investigators say the accused allegedly fired seven rounds from a dark-coloured sedan into an occupied home near Sixth Avenue and Hamilton Street just after 7 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The Niagara man was arrested on Monday and is facing four charges tied to possession and discharge of a restricted weapon in connection with the incident.
Trending Stories
Detectives say the investigation is ongoing and more charges are expected.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments