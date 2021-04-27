City of Barrie explores ‘possible court action’ to stop COVID-19 lockdown protests

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Barrie is exploring “all available actions” to stop the COVID-19 lockdown protests that have been occurring at Meridian Place for the last several weekends.

Officials said they’re looking at “possible court action” for an injunction to restrain the organizers of the demonstrations.

“Gatherings have taken place at Meridian Place contrary to the provincial stay-at-home order, provincial legislation and regulations, the city’s COVID-19 emergency measures by-law and (the) Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit’s public health guidelines,” officials said in a statement released Tuesday afternoon.

“The people who have been seen attending are not practicing physical distancing, and for the most part, are not wearing masks or face coverings.”

Story continues below advertisement

The city said the gatherings threaten efforts to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and may place further strain on the health-care system.

“The city’s top priority continues to be the health and safety of Barrie residents and staff,” officials said.

“We all have a role to play. Please stay home and save lives.”

2:16 Anti-lockdown protest aftermath: How do Peterborough residents feel? Anti-lockdown protest aftermath: How do Peterborough residents feel?

Over the last number of weekends, demonstrators flocked to Meridian Place to protest the ongoing lockdown amid a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is driven by more contagious and severe virus variants.

Barrie police have issued several fines at these demonstrations as gatherings are in contravention of Ontario’s stay-at-home order.

A couple weeks ago, Maxime Bernier, the leader of far-right group the People’s Party of Canada, spoke at one of the protests.

Story continues below advertisement

In the past, Barrie city council penned a letter to demonstrators, pleading with them to move the protests online to stop the spread of COVID-19.

“You may think this is about freedom, but it isn’t — you are only contributing to the spread of this virus, which in turn, robs people of their freedom by getting them sick,” the letter dated April 15 read.

“You are endangering the very people you think you are advocating for by making it unsafe for them to be in a public square.”

0:27 Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont. Hundreds attend ‘freedom’ rally in downtown London, Ont – Mar 21, 2021