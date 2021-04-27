COVID-19: 66 new cases, 1 additional death confirmed in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

The Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit confirmed 66 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and one additional death, bringing the local total number of cases up to 10,154, including 222 deaths.

Local public health also reported 85 new coronavirus variant cases on Tuesday, bringing the total up to 3,088 — 955 of which are active.

Twenty-six of Tuesday’s new cases are in Bradford, while 14 are in Barrie, 10 are in New Tecumseth and six are in Innisfil.

The rest of the new cases are in Clearview, Essa, Springwater, Tiny Township and Wasaga Beach.

Sixteen cases are a result of close contact with another positive COVID-19 case, while eight are community-acquired and two are outbreak-related. The rest of the new cases are still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

So far, 28.2 per cent of the population in Simcoe Muskoka has received a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 3.2 per cent of the population has received both necessary doses.

Of the region’s total 10,154 coronavirus cases, 80 per cent — or 8,156 — have recovered, while 52 people are currently in hospital.

There are also currently 27 COVID-19 outbreaks in the region at 12 workplaces, five congregate settings, five educational settings, three institutional settings and two community settings.

On Tuesday, Ontario reported 3,265 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the provincial total up to 452,126, including 7,964 deaths.