Global News at Noon Toronto
April 27 2021 12:16pm
02:10

Federal government approves military to help out in Toronto field hospitals

The Canadian Armed Forces will now be helping out hospitals in the GTA as Ontario struggles to combat COVID-19. Marianne Dimain has more.

