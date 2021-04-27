No new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases fall to 282

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time in over two months, Guelph’s public health unit reported zero new cases of COVID-19 as the city’s total case count actually fell by one to 3,914 on Tuesday.

The slight drop in cases was a result of a case being assigned to another jurisdiction and the last time Guelph saw no new cases was on Feb. 23 when there were only 60 active cases in Guelph.

In its latest update, public health reported the currently active cases fell by 36 to 282 with another 35 people recovering from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The city’s resolved case count is at 3,595 and its COVID-19 death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Public health’s online portal shows the majority (168) of the currently active cases were attributed to close contact and total cases are mostly in the 20-to-39 age group.

Wellington County also reported zero new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday with active cases falling to 84. Another 16 people in the county have recovered from the virus as resolved cases have climbed to 1,244.

The county’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged, with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

The case rate for Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has fallen to 126.6 from 151.9 per 100,000 in the past week, while its test positivity rate is at 6.3 per cent.

There are 27 people with COVID-19 in a hospital within the health unit, including seven in intensive care.

WDG Public Health has administered 96,246 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is an increase of 1,875 doses over what was reported on Monday.

Public health also reports that 89,267 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose, which represents 35 per cent of the eligible population. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone over the age of 16 can pre-register for a vaccination appointment on public health’s website.

