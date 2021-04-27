B.C. could be ahead of vaccine schedule with first shipment of Johnson & Johnson arriving

Send this page to someone via email

There is some optimism Tuesday that B.C. is actually ahead of schedule for the COVID-19 vaccination timeline.

B.C. is expecting to receive 138,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday and the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should arrive early next week, officials said Monday.

The current goal is to give every eligible adult who wants a vaccine at least one dose by July 1.

However, with more doses coming, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said we could get ahead of schedule.

“We are hopeful if we get the vaccine that we’ve been promised, particularly the increased amount of Pfizer that we’re due to receive next week, that we have increasing confidence is going to come, that we might be even ahead of that timeline,” Henry said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that this week alone, Canada will receive more than two million doses of vaccine to be distributed across the country.

Fraser Health also announced Tuesday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is available to anyone 30 years and older in two hot spots.

It is being offered at drop-in clinics at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam on Tuesday.

— With files from Richard Zussman

