Health

B.C. could be ahead of vaccine schedule with first shipment of Johnson & Johnson arriving

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 27, 2021 4:39 pm
Click to play video: 'B.C. hopes to fast track COVID-19 vaccine timeline' B.C. hopes to fast track COVID-19 vaccine timeline
WATCH: Canada has surpassed 12 million COVID-19 jabs as the vaccine roll-out across the country is picking up speed. At least two million COVID-19 vaccine doses are now expected to arrive weekly and as Andrea MacPherson explains, the steady supply could see more British Columbians rolling up their sleeves sooner than expected.

There is some optimism Tuesday that B.C. is actually ahead of schedule for the COVID-19 vaccination timeline.

B.C. is expecting to receive 138,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Tuesday and the first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should arrive early next week, officials said Monday.

The current goal is to give every eligible adult who wants a vaccine at least one dose by July 1.

Read more: Playland reopening as B.C. fights COVID-19 third wave concerns

However, with more doses coming, Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said we could get ahead of schedule.

“We are hopeful if we get the vaccine that we’ve been promised, particularly the increased amount of Pfizer that we’re due to receive next week, that we have increasing confidence is going to come, that we might be even ahead of that timeline,” Henry said.

Story continues below advertisement

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday that this week alone, Canada will receive more than two million doses of vaccine to be distributed across the country.

Fraser Health also announced Tuesday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is available to anyone 30 years and older in two hot spots.

It is being offered at drop-in clinics at the Cloverdale Recreation Centre and the Poirier Forum in Coquitlam on Tuesday.

— With files from Richard Zussman

Click to play video: 'Concerns about Playland reopening amid pandemic third wave' Concerns about Playland reopening amid pandemic third wave
Concerns about Playland reopening amid pandemic third wave
